Warm & breezy conditions will continue especially in the early hours of today as the cold front approaches the area. Once the front has reached our area we will see the potential for some strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. We should clear out nicely after it has passed and we will likely see 70 degree highs again into next week.

Temperatures this morning were in the 60s and low 70s across the Four States likely due to the combination of higher moisture, breezy south wind, and possibly some compressional heating ahead of the cold front. With the kids headed off to school parents and children need to be aware that some locations may see storms headed out the door especially the farther west you are as storms are currently ongoing this morning along the front.

The front is currently to our west and is already generating some strong to severe storms this morning. Into the latter part of the morning and the early afternoon we will likely see more storm development as the system moves closer to the area. These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe as they move through the Four States. Once the front has passed however we should see a nice and cooler Saturday.

The slight risk has been moved farther north into the Four States and all modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. However, there is still a tornado risk with this system as we have high shear. This is a non-zero threat and all of our area does have the potential to see a tornado with this storm system and they will likely be embedded within the squall line. We could see some decent rainfall with this event but the speed of the system may limit how much we see, but some locations may still see in excess of 2 inches of rainfall.

For today expect a high around 77 with warm & breezy conditions before we see strong storms this afternoon. Tonight we will see the storms continue early into the night with heavy rain possible and a low around 42. We will have the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon but dry out nicely for Saturday and Sunday before we see 70s next week and another possible rain chance.