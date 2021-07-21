Stretch of Hot Weather Begins Thursday

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with lows in the upper-60s. This will feel relatively comfortable, as the rest of the extended forecast will feature lows in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday through Saturday look mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-90s and increasing humidity. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees.

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, but most areas will remain dry. There is a slightly better chance of a shower or storm Monday. Consider yourself lucky if you receive one of these spotty showers because it will bring momentary relief from the heat.

A return to sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs from Sunday through Wednesday will be in the mid-90s, with heat index values likely reaching 100 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

Stay hydrated and stay cool!

