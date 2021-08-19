Stretch of 90s from Friday through next week









Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. As we lose daytime heating, precipitation should become more isolated tonight. It will be muggy tonight, with lows dropping into the lower-70s.

A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Friday night, though not everyone will see rain. Friday’s highs will climb to around 90 degrees, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

For the weekend, mostly dry conditions are expected, though a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices up to 100 degrees.

A cold front will likely make its way toward the Four States in the mid-to-late week time frame. When it does, there will be another chance for rain, so we’ve entered a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm into Wednesday’s forecast for now.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!