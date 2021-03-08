Stormy Weekend Ahead, Heavy Rain Possible









Mostly sunny skies continued today, with most of us seeing highs in the upper-60s (a few locations reached the lower-70s). Temperatures will drop off to around 50 degrees for tonight’s lows.

We continued to see isolated grass fires develop across the Four States today thanks to low relative humidities, very dry air and windy conditions. We have the potential to see gusts to 30 mph continuing tonight with gusts to 40 miles an hour very possible over the next few days.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for one more day on Tuesday as we reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for highs. We’ll notice clouds slowly start to increase through Wednesday.

We could use some rain across the area but there’s a chance we may get too much—to the point where we’ll have to watch for some flooding concerns later this week.

A front to our west will slowly creep towards the Four States. A very isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day on Wednesday, but rain is expected to hold off for most of the Four States until Wednesday night and then continue through the weekend. It won’t be raining all the time. but several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, leading to the possibility for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. How much rain we see will depend on where exactly the front stalls out. Showers could linger into Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed most of the Four States in a risk area for possible severe weather for Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates.