Stormy Sunday through Tuesday, Severe Possible Monday









Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will become increasingly likely as we head through the day Sunday. Sunday’s storms are not expected to be severe. It will be breezy Sunday, with southerly wind gusts around 20 mph possible at times. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

We may start Monday dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will again become increasingly possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Four States in a slight risk for severe weather for Monday. Right now, the timing of severe weather is very much in question, as it’s possible we could see strong storms ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon or behind the front Monday night. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as the details become clearer. Highs on Monday should be right around 80.

Tuesday will be sharply cooler, with highs in the mid-60s and lingering showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rainfall totals from Sunday through Tuesday should not be enough to cause flooding concerns. Between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch of rain is expected.

The period from Wednesday through Friday looks dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures returning to the lower-70s.

There will be another chance for showers and storms next Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Stay dry!