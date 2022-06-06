Have those umbrellas & rain boots handy for not only this morning–but just about everyday this week. Storms should end for everyone by about 9 AM, and we’ll actually see some sunshine this afternoon as we warm into the lower to middle 80s for Monday. The Four States will remain dry overnight as we cool into the middle to upper 60s, but rain looks more likely into Tuesday morning (and Wednesday morning), as well.

As we progress through Wednesday, the best rain chances will slowly move to our south, as the stationary front proving all of this rain will slowly progress southward. That’s where rainfall totals should be the highest, but 1-3″ of rainfall cannot be ruled out for all of the Four States through Friday. Thursday is expected to be dry before a cold front swoops into the area on Friday. This will slightly cool us into the upper 70s on Saturday, but we’ll warm up into next week with dry conditions expected.