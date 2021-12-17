Stormy at times today, drier and colder weekend









Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times today and tonight. For Joplin and the I-44 corridor area, expect a total of around a half inch of precipitation, with lesser amounts north and higher amounts south. A Flood Watch is in effect for Benton county in northwest Arkansas, where a widespread 1-2 inches of rain is expected, though localized amounts of four inches or greater are possible.

We’ll dry out for the weekend, with highs cooling down to the low to mid-40s.

There will be a small chance of a shower Monday, but most locations should remain dry, as highs rebound back toward the 50 degree mark.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s from Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great Friday!