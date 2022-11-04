Scattered showers and storms continue to move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will be over with before midnight. We could see a few strong to severe storms this evening, though. Then cooler weather is in for Saturday.

This is where a front is making its way in Southeast Kansas right now. Because of the gusty winds a few of the storms could be strong to severe. In fact a few storms across Northeast Oklahoma could briefly produce a tornado. We have a tornado watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. Then we see that clearing out of here before midnight. Look for a high of 59 tomorrow with a breezy west and southwest wind.

On Sunday we will still have sunshine with temperatures starting to recover a little bit. Then cooler weather comes in to knock temperatures down a little bit early next week. Into Tuesday we do have the chance for a few showers, as well.