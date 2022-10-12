As a cold front passes over the Four States this morning, it brings some thunderstorms with it. Quick heavy downpours with some lightning and thunder are possible through 9 AM. It’s also breezy in front of this system, with the potential for wind gusts up to 35 MPH. By lunchtime, clouds will follow behind this system, and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine this afternoon as we warm into the middle 70s. Rainfall totals from this event will likely be below a half inch.

Thursday and Friday of this week will be sunny and breezy behind this system with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s expected. Low temperatures each night should cool into the 40s before we get to the weekend. Saturday will warm us near 80° ahead of a few cold fronts we’ll see into next week. Some of us could see some showers and storms into Saturday night along one front. The second cold front shouldn’t bring us any rain, but it will drop temperatures below average next week.