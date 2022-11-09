It is still going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend.

Cold weather though is already making its way into the Northern Plains tonight. Temperatures have only been in the single digits in Billings and only in the 40s in Denver. That’s the contrast we will see here later this week. Ahead of that we are dry with just a few clouds tonight. We have a breezy south wind. Much of tomorrow we will still be warm, as well. We will have a south wind through much of the day with storms starting to develop around noon. Mainly north and west of Joplin. Then by late afternoon these storms become much more widespread. Some of this could produce some heavy rain as we get into Thursday night. This won’t really be gone until we get into the early early hours of Friday. For tomorrow look for a high of 74 with scattered storms. Heavy rain will be possible. We’ll see a south wind gusting to 25 and turning around to the north in the afternoon. That brings in much colder weather for later this week.

Highs will only be in the 40s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be near 20. We don’t see much of a warm up next week either. There’s a chance of rain Monday which might mix with a little snow by Monday night.