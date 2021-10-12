Storms return late tonight; On and off through end of week

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s this afternoon as clouds increase through the afternoon. This will be ahead of our next rain chance, that could create strong to severe storms early tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe weather will remain well to our west, but we will have to watch for the risk of strong winds and even small hail closer to sunrise Wednesday morning. Then, storms will be on and off through the end of the week before we dry off and cool down by Friday afternoon and into the weekend.