Storms return as early as this evening; Cooler and rainy by tomorrow

Tuesday will be another warm day before a cold front approaches us tonight, and areas near Nevada, Fort Scott and Iola could see storms fire up as early as this evening. Most of us won’t see rain until late tonight and closer to tomorrow morning, and the beginning of this line of storms could see frequent lightning, strong winds and even small hail as a marginal risk has been issue for areas to the north and west of Joplin for tonight. Rain will linger into the early hours of tomorrow as temperatures cool into the middle 80s. We should be back in the lower 90s by the end of the week.