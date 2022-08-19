





Heat and humidity makes a return Saturday but we should be slightly cooler Sunday. We will see even more widely scattered showers and storms starting tomorrow afternoon. It will be cooler Sunday though. Then we warm up again for late next week.

A front is making its way into Northern Kansas already producing scattered showers and storms for Northern Kansas. A lot of this is driven by daytime heating. The better chances for any storms for us will be in Saturday afternoon. These will become a little bit more widespread as we get closer to evening but then Begin to Fall apart. This will be due to the loss of daytime heating.

Look for a high of 90 Saturday with a south wind turning around to the west in the afternoon. High temperatures could be a little warmer in parts of southeast kansas. Headed into Sunday we begin to see a few scattered storms developing on the backside of this boundary which will be just to the south of us. Again daytime heating will play a role. The storm coverage probably won’t be as good as tomorrow though. Look for high temperatures next week to once again get back to around 90 with lowest primarily in the 60s.