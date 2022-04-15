Friday is looking more and more likely to be rainy. As a boundary briefly stalls over the Four States, showers and storms could pop up through the day, with the best chance being after 5 PM along and south of I-44. The Storm Prediction Center has just put some of our areas under a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening due to large hail and strong winds possible. This threat will stick with us through about midnight.

Saturday will remain mostly dry, with the best rain chances staying to our south. By early Sunday morning, rain showers look likely across all of the Four States, but everyone should be dry by the afternoon. This weekend and early next week will be cooler, but temperatures will warm back into the 70s as we see another chance for rain on Wednesday.