Today we will still be warm and breezy especially in the early parts of the day before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front arrives we will see our storm chances increase into the afternoon and tonight. After the front has passed we will be much colder into the weekend and the cold will be sticking around for next week.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s across the Four States which is pretty warm. We are also experiencing some breezy south winds and some dewpoints in the low 60s so it is humid as well. This is something to consider as the kids are headed off to school with cloud cover, breezy south winds, warm temperatures, and humid conditions expected this morning.

The cold front set to bring us storm chances today is just off to our west in Central Kansas. This front is expected to reach us by this afternoon where it will likely begin developing showers. The real storm development will occur into the evening and likely last into the night as well where the rainfall will become more widespread across the area. Once it has passed we should clear out nicely though with a northerly wind taking hold and much colder temperatures expected.

Rain totals from this event could see some locations in excess of half an inch of rain. We will also be much colder into our mid-November with below average temperatures expected.

Today expect a high around 77 with storms by this afternoon and continued warm and breezy conditions. Tonight a low of 34 is expected with showers and storms and we will be getting colder as well. We will see our temperatures drop substantially and stay below average into next week where we will have the potential for more rain chances.