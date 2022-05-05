Over 4 inches of rain fell over parts of the Four States last night. Many flood warnings are in effect through at least Thursday morning, so use an abundance of caution during your commute. If you come across a flooded roadway, do not attempt to pass it. Widespread rain will come to an end mid-morning, but we all still have a chance to see isolated showers and storms this afternoon, as we warm into the upper 60s. Rain chances will even follow us into tonight before we dry out by Friday morning with a low in the middle 50s.

Clouds will slowly decrease through a cooler Friday, but once the sun returns this weekend, temperatures will jump well above average. We’ll warm into the upper 70s on Saturday before soaring into the upper 80s on Mother’s Day. Some of us could even hit 90 degrees early next week with plenty of sunshine and no rain chances at this time.