Scattered showers and storms will begin near lunchtime for most of the Four States, and once rain starts, it won’t really stop much through Thursday. Heavy rain is also likely at times, leading to 2-4″ of rainfall possible through the 2 days. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect through 1 PM Thursday due to this. Severe weather is expected to stay south of the Four States, but strong winds and small hail at times cannot be ruled out with these scattered storms. The highest threat, by far, will be flooding concerns.

We’ll begin to dry out tomorrow afternoon, but clouds & cooler temperatures will stick with us through the rest of this week. By the weekend, sunshine returns, and temperatures will warm well above average. Highs will hit the middle 80s on Mother’s Day and stay that way through much of next week.