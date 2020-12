An upper level low will track across the Four States bring us off and on showers late tonight through Thursday. It will also be cold enough to change this to a wintry mix at times. Any wintry weather we see tonight will be confined to Southeast Kansas and north of Highway 54. This will be all rain from Pittsburg to Joplin and Carthage. It doesn't look like this will cause many travel concerns but we could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night into New Years Eve.