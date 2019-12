We have been on the good side of Mother Nature with temperatures being on the warmer side. Temperatures for the next several days will be in the 50's, but things will take a turn. By Saturday, highs will only reach the mid 40's then drop even more by Sunday. The next significant system will come through Sunday which will possibly bring rain and even snow showers. So far, snow accumulation is still insignificant. With that, highs will only reach the upper 30's.