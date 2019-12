Thanks to high pressure dominating the Midwest, we will see sunny skies and mild temperatures for today and tomorrow. We will see highs reach the mid 50's thanks to southerly winds bringing in warmer air. We might see gusty winds for today reaching 25 to possibly 30 mph. Clouds will make a return as we enter the weekend, but it will be off and on. The next time we see a chance for any form of precipitation won't come until the beginning of next week. We could possibly see some snow showers.