





We are looking at warm weather continuing for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 90s tomorrow. Rain chances start to pick up by Sunday afternoon. This will continue into Monday with cooler weather to follow. Right now it is partly sunny in joplin. We are at 93 with the light and variable wind. So far the humidity hasn’t been bad. We will notice that increasing tomorrow though. Otherwise, we will see it mostly sunny sky tomorrow with a South wind. Temperatures will be around 94. It will be mostly sunny though.

By Sunday we start to see a few more scattered storms developing. Mainly after 2:00. This will last into the early evening as well. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm on monday. Then we start seeing a little cooler weather coming in by late week