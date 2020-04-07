Still Warm Wednesday, Sharply Colder Friday Morning







The mild weather continues tonight and tomorrow. The changes begin to arrive by tomorrow evening. That’s when the cold front will arrive as we head into the late afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible north and east of Joplin.

Headed into Thursday we will continue to see that cold push a ver has Canadian high pressure settles across the area. This will not temperatures down into the 30s. In fact we could see lower thirties and patchy Frost early Friday morning.

There is a chance of rain beginning Saturday through Monday. It might be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in on Monday morning. The ground will be way too warm for anything to stick.