We are still in for a few more warm days, in the 80s for highs tomorrow and Thursday. Then we see a big cool down by Friday. There is a low chance we could see some rain on Monday.

There is an initial shot of cooler weather making its way into Northern Kansas. This is providing very little in the way of rain. The sharper change in temperatures will happen as an upper low swings across the Northern Plains. This will send the cooler weather around Billings, Montana our way. That won’t happen though until Thursday night. For tomorrow look for a few clouds in the afternoon with the south wind turning around to the west. We will see a high temperature of 84. Then we will see a second shot of cooler weather coming in for Thursday night into Friday. This will hold temperatures in the 60s for highs for a few days. We will even drop into the 40s by Friday night.

Next week we warm up a little more but we will also see at least a low end chance for some showers on Monday.