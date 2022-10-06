Temperatures today will again warm into the 80s for your Thursday with a lot of sunshine and a wind out of the north/northwest expected. A cold front will pass over us before midnight, shifting our winds out of the northeast and cooling us to near 50° tomorrow morning. Friday will only warm into the 60s, and winds will gust up to 25 MPH. Saturday morning could even feel a slight wind chill in the upper 30s.

Clouds will increase into Sunday ahead of an unsettled weather pattern set to near the Four States into next week. This could lead to a few rain chances, most notably on Wednesday. We could also feel a few showers late Monday into early Tuesday, but probability is low right now. Hopefully we see rain, because our Exceptional Drought is only worsening. We’ll keep you updated.