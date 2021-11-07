Still warm Monday, cooler pattern returning soon









It will remain mostly sunny and breezy Monday, with mild high temperatures in the lower-70s.

We’ll cool down a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, with more widespread precipitation holding off until Wednesday night.

After a cold front moves through, our highs will be knocked down to the mid to upper-50s for Thursday, and upper-40s for Friday into Saturday.

The 8-14 Day Outlook (November 15-November 21) from the Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures to continue.

Have a great Monday!