Still Sunny Sunday, Rain Returns Monday

Local Weather

by: Ben Kouchnerkavich

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday. It will be windy as things continue to warm up, with sustained southerly winds of 10-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph possible. Highs will be in the mid-60s. 

Our next chance for precipitation will be a good chance of showers and storms for Monday and Monday night out ahead of a cold front. Some areas may see close to an inch of rain, but we’re currently not expecting any severe weather or flooding for Monday. A few showers may linger into the first half of Tuesday. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper-50s from Monday through Wednesday, but things will start to warm up again in time for next weekend.

