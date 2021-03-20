Still Sunny Sunday, Rain Returns Monday









Mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday. It will be windy as things continue to warm up, with sustained southerly winds of 10-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph possible. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Our next chance for precipitation will be a good chance of showers and storms for Monday and Monday night out ahead of a cold front. Some areas may see close to an inch of rain, but we’re currently not expecting any severe weather or flooding for Monday. A few showers may linger into the first half of Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper-50s from Monday through Wednesday, but things will start to warm up again in time for next weekend.