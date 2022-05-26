Rain is still not done with the Four States. Expect on & off rain showers through your Thursday, and that cloud cover will limit the high temperature to the lower 60s this afternoon. This evening, rain will taper off, and clouds will slowly follow behind it. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s overnight, before we see a lot of sunshine into Friday. Temperatures will then warm into the middle 70s tomorrow before jumping into the middle 80s this weekend. Saturday – Monday will be a bit breezy, but no rain is expected until Wednesday, where we could see a few showers and thunderstorms to start the month of June.







