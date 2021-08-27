Still humid through Friday; Rain chances increase by Sunday

The Heat Advisory was extended through today at 7pm for Southwest Missouri and parts of Southeast Kansas for possible heat index values near 105 this afternoon. Heat and humidity should slowly decrease through Saturday before storms are likely to pop up Sunday and Monday afternoon. This will NOT be a washout, so there will be plenty of dry time to end the weekend and begin the new week, and less than an inch of rainfall is expected. This should cool us down as we start September, but the month will still begin with above average temperatures.