Still humid Sunday, big cooldown arrives Tuesday









Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and very humid. There is a small chance of a shower and thunderstorm beginning in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry until Monday night. Highs in the lower-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s.