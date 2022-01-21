Still cooler today; Warming trend into the weekend

The forecast for your Friday in the Four States can be described in one phrase: warmer, but still cold. We’ll see sunny skies and calm winds with high temperatures in the middle 30s as a warming trend begins. We’ll warm into the 50s by Sunday and Monday before a cold front will pass over the Four States Monday night. This will drop temperatures into the 30s through the middle of next week, and precipitation chances should remain primarily south of the Four States. This will be something to monitor though, because if the path of this system changes, we could see rain transition to snow by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm back to near average by next Thursday.