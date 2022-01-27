Still cool through Friday; Much warmer this weekend

Thursday will see high temperatures in the middle 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to clear in the afternoon before we see plenty of sunshine into Friday and the weekend. We’ll be slightly cooler tomorrow before temperatures jump into the middle 50s this weekend. The last day of January will see a high of 60 before we enter into a more active weather pattern as we enter into February. This will lead to cooler conditions and many chances of rain and snow into next week. We’ll keep you updated on locations, timings and totals as we get closer.