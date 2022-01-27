Still cool through Friday; Much warmer this weekend

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left “little ground for optimism,” the Kremlin said Thursday, but added that dialogue was still possible.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled that Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe.