Still cool Sunday, warming up again by Christmas









Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the lower-20s.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s, still below normal.

We start to warm things up for Monday through Wednesday, with highs climbing back to the low to mid-50s.

Much above normal temperatures can be expected from Thursday into Christmas Day, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Much of the time should feature a good deal of sunshine, though there is a very small chance of a passing shower with a frontal boundary on Christmas.

Have a great rest of your weekend!