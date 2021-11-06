Staying dry and warm into Tuesday, another late week cooldown









Mostly sunny skies will remain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

A small chance of a shower will exist north of I-44 Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, but most locations will remain dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will knock us back to the mid-40s Friday.

We could see some areas of drizzle (or even a snowflake or two) Friday before sunshine returns Saturday, with highs climbing back toward the 50 degree mark.

Have a great Sunday!