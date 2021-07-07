Stray Shower/Storm Through Tonight, Better Chance of Weekend Rain









Happy Wednesday!

Much of the rest of today into tonight looks dry, though a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs today will be in the upper-80s.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday, with highs warming to the upper-80s to lower-90s. Heat index values on Friday may approach 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend, though the best chance will come Saturday night ahead of a strong cold front. This front will knock our high temperatures from the mid-80s Saturday to the upper-70s Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly dry, with highs increasing from the lower-80s Monday to mid to upper-80s Tuesday.