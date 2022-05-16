After yesterday’s storms, we’re a touch cooler for your Monday. Today will consist of sunny skies, calm winds, low humidity and highs in the 70s. The chance for scattered showers and storms returns Tuesday morning, as we warm back into the 80s for the week. We should be mostly dry through the rest of Tuesday until the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier, and that will likely last into early Friday, as well.

Uncertainty lies in Friday and the weekend forecast. Right now, it looks likely that a strong cold front will pass over the Four States, bringing storm chances and below average temperatures to the area. The question is when that will happen. At the moment, it looks most likely that the storms will occur Friday night into early Saturday morning, but that could change, so stay updated with the latest forecasts. Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s behind this system.