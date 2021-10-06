Spotty showers and storms today; Big jump in temperatures by Friday

Wednesday will begin mostly cloudy, warm and dry, but spot showers and storms will move into the Four States from the east before we enter into the afternoon. The best chances for rain will exist mainly over SW Missouri and NW Arkansas today, and most should stay dry through the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s today and tomorrow before they jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday and Saturday. This is ahead of another rain chance that should impact more of us on Monday and cool us down a little bit for the beginning of next week.