Clouds and winds will increase through your Monday ahead of a small chance for rain this evening. Spot showers could pop up through the overnight hours, leading to very small rainfall totals. Most will stay dry until a better chance for rain for everyone in the Four States late Thursday and into early Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this week but will briefly cool down behind this system on Friday. We’ll warm back above average before the First Day of Spring this Sunday.