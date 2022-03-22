Yesterday, the Four States mostly saw between 1-1.5″ of rain. Note that today and tomorrow will consist of PLENTY of dry time, but the chance for spot showers and storms will still exist. Tuesday morning should be completely dry, with even a few peeks of sunshine possible. Showers and storms will start to pick around and after lunchtime today, and that potential will stick with us through the overnight hours and through a much cooler Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon before cooling into the upper 30s overnight. Wednesday will only see highs in the middle 40s, and we’ll drop to near freezing early Thursday . IF moisture can hold on, we could see a few snowflakes Thursday morning, but this would NOT create any impacts on the roads. Thursday will be cloudy and cool before sunshine warms us back into the 60s and 70s by Friday and the weekend.







