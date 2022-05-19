Scattered showers and storms are making their way across the Four States to begin your Thursday, but everyone will be dry by about 10-11 AM. Clouds will decrease through this afternoon as we warm into the upper 80s again. Temperatures will only cool into the lower 70s tonight as winds pick up into Friday morning. Friday is trending dry with some sunshine and highs in the middle 80s, but rain will return overnight.

A strong cold front will move through the Four States after the sun sets on Friday, bringing us below average temperatures and rain chances. Rain chances will stick with us through Friday night and Saturday, but there should be some dry time. We do have a very small wind and hail threat for storms tomorrow night, but storms don’t look like they’ll be organized enough to produce much of that. Rainfall totals could be up to an inch or so the further east you go.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s this weekend and into the beginning of next week. Sunday should remain dry, but rain chances pick up again into Monday. Rain looks most likely into Tuesday, but there is still another chance for rain on Wednesday. There should be a good amount of dry time into early next week as temperatures try to warm back to near the average highs in the upper 70s.