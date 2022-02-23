A snow/sleet mixture will begin across the Four States by 10 AM this morning, and roads will likely deteriorate quickly after this starts. There will be plenty of dry time later this afternoon and overnight, but light freezing drizzle can still fall during this time, keeping the surface slippery. You can track current road conditions in your area through this link.





Our second wave of this system will move back into the area early tomorrow, near sunrise Thursday morning. This would be another snow and sleet mixture for the area, but areas north of I-44 will start to dry out by early afternoon tomorrow. Areas closer to the Missouri-Arkansas-Oklahoma borders will continue to see ice accumulate through Thursday evening.

Those under a Winter Storm Warning will see higher ice accumulations, up to a half inch. Those under a Winter Storm Advisory are only expected to see a tenth inch of ice or so. Everyone should see less than 2″ of snow/sleet combined. Higher ice totals to the south could lead to downed power lines and other issues.





The sun will return again by Friday, and temperatures will begin to warm back to average conditions for the end of February. We’ll warm into the upper 50s again with dry conditions as we begin March next week.