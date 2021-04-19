Snow Possible Tuesday With Some Minor Accumulations

While we’re enjoying a beautiful start to the work week much colder air is on the move. Clouds will increase tonight as a system approached from the north. This will mainly bring a cold rain but it will be cold enough for a rain, snow mix Tuesday morning. With warm ground temperatures, accumulating snow will be hard to come by. A dusting on grassy surfaces is possible from Joplin through Carthage and Pittsburg. We could see an inch or so collecting on the lawns or elevated surfaces from Fort Scott to Stockton and Nevada. Roads might get a little slushy, as well north of Joplin and Lamar. A Freeze Watch is also in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday.