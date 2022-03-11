Snow will continue across the Four States through the early parts of Friday. Much of SE Kansas and areas near Nevada will be dry by mid-morning, where as most areas along and south of I-44 won’t see an end to the snow until the early afternoon. 2-4″ still look likely across the Four States once all is said and done. Make sure to monitor road conditions for your area through this link as most areas are already covered early this morning.

Skies will clear overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 10s, with wind chills near zero. Tomorrow will be sunny, but still cooler. Temperatures jump into the 60s by Sunday, as we spring forward into Daylight Savings Time. Temperatures will be well above average through next week as we track rain chances late on Monday and again on St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!