A few inches of snow fell across the Four States overnight, but it is impossible to accurately measure exactly how much because of the wind blowing it everywhere. We’ll see a good amount of dry time through the late morning and early afternoon hours before the last round of snow picks up this evening. This batch of snow will be light, likely only adding an inch or two to our totals–a little bit more is possible overnight to our southeast. Clouds will start to clear as we enter into Friday with single digit lows and wind chills well below zero. Winds will begin to calm overnight as we enter into a period of calm weather. Temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this weekend before nearing 50 by the middle of next week.







