Snow Impacts Becoming More Likely Early Next Week (02/14/21)

While we’re still dealing with slick roads from freezing drizzle tonight, I’ve been looking at our next winter storm that could arrive late in the weekend. It’s looking like temperatures will easily be cold enough for this event to be all snow and it could have severe impacts on travel by Monday morning. This could be a fluffy type of snow which would bring us a deeper snow than what some of the forecast models are showing. In addition, it looks like blowing snow and windy conditions are in store. Snow is possible from Sunday evening through late Monday night. On a happy note, only 38 days until Spring!