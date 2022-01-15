Snow ending, decreasing clouds Sunday









A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight for all of southwest Missouri, as well as Cherokee and Crawford counties in southeast Kansas and Delaware county in northeast Oklahoma. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northwest Arkansas until midnight. Much of the snow has come to an end across the Four States, with just a few flurries remaining possible overnight.

Most main roads are in good shape, but slippery conditions on untreated roads and bridges are a possibility through the overnight hours. Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible, particularly on east-west oriented roads, with wind gusts to 30 mph possible. In addition to the blowing and drifting snow potentially reducing visibilities, areas of patchy fog will also be possible into Sunday morning.

Decreasing clouds are expected for Sunday, with plenty of sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs for Sunday will warm into the mid to upper-30s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs increasing from the mid-40s to the mid to upper-50s.

A cold front will push through the area Wednesday. It won’t cause any precipitation, but it will cool our highs down to 40 for Wednesday and towards the mid to upper-20s for Thursday. Morning lows for Thursday and Friday mornings will drop to the mid-teens.

We’ll start to moderate our temperatures into the mid-30s Friday and then into the lower-40s next Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!