Snow is finally coming to an end across the Four States this morning. As it does, clouds will exit to our south, and we’ll finally see some sunshine through your Friday. Temperatures likely won’t warm past the middle 20s this afternoon, as the sun’s rays will just reflect off of the snow pack–the ground will be unable to absorb radiation and create warmer surface temperatures. The sun will begin to melt the snow, and as that happens, we’ll gradually warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s this weekend. We should see high temperatures in the lower 50s by the middle of next week. No precipitation chances are in the 7-day forecast once this morning’s snow finally exits the Four States.







