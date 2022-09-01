Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the next several days as we enter an unsettled weather pattern. Later this afternoon, a rain system will move towards us from the southwest, providing mainly areas in NE Oklahoma with the chance for isolated showers & storms later today. Rain chances should increase for all of us as we head into tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain will stick with us through Friday and into Saturday, but there will be more dry time than not. In fact, some of us may not see any rain at all through Labor Day Weekend. We’ll monitor a separate rain system into next week, and as always, we’ll keep you updated.







