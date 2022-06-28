Tuesday is another nice one across the Four States with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds will decrease through this morning, and we’ll see calm winds and low humidity through this afternoon. Clear skies will lead us into the overnight hours with lows in the lower 60s, and we’ll continue to see abundant sunshine through the end of June as temperatures and humidity slowly rise through the week.

By the first day of July on Friday, temperatures will rise into the middle 90s as heat index values will likely near 100°. Rain chances will increase into this weekend, as scattered showers and storms will pop up at times–especially in the afternoons. Right now, the 4th of July on Monday is trending dry, but that could easily change as a more active and warm weather pattern will lead us into next week.