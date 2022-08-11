Temperatures will warm just a little more than they did yesterday, with us topping out in the middle 90s this afternoon. We’ll see clear skies and calm winds today, but overnight, a few clouds will filter into the Four States as winds start to shift out of the south. This will further increase temperatures and humidity through the next few days. Temperatures will warm to near the triple digits this weekend and into Monday.

By Tuesday, we’ll be monitoring a cold front that wants to move through the Four States. It will provide some rain chances into Wednesday and cooler temperatures through the end of next week and into next weekend. It looks likely that temperatures will be in the 80s as a lot of people head back to school the week of August 22nd.