Slippery roads and frigid wind chills expected tonight









A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for an area generally from I-44 northward through early Sunday morning. Snow accumulations should generally remain an inch or less in the advisory area, with as much as a dusting in the rest of the Four States. A light glaze of ice accumulation is also possible. Regardless, slippery roads are expected across the Four States as temperatures continue to drop well below freezing.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Craig, Crawford, Labette and Vernon counties for tonight into Sunday morning. In the advisory area, wind chills in the -10 to -15 range are possible, with wind chills down to around -5 for the rest of the Four States. Wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range will be possible overnight, with the highest gusts before midnight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Sunday, with highs in the mid-20s.

We’ll warm up into the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, with a good deal of sunshine.

A Canadian cold front will push through the area later Tuesday, but it will come through dry, with highs cooling back to the mid-30s Wednesday.

Wind chills below zero are possible both Thursday and Friday mornings and a few flurries are possible Thursday.

We’ll warm back into the mid-30s Friday and back towards 50 degrees next Saturday.

Have a safe rest of your weekend!